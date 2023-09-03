Shop worker freed from rubble and two to hospital after Spar ceiling collapse

A police cordon was in place over the weekend following the collapse of part of the roof of the Spar on Plas yn Dre Street in Dolgellau.

North Wales Police were called to the Spar store just before 1pm on Saturday, following a report that part of the roof had collapsed into the shop.

Two staff members and one member of the public were able to escape the property while another shop worker was freed from the debris by the emergency services that rushed to the scene.

Two people involved in the incident were taken to hospital by ambulance with what are believed to be minor injuries.