Full list: Find out what changes have been made to some bus services in Shropshire

Arriva service travelling through Telford

From Monday, September 4, the 435 bus service operating between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth and the 297 service between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster will be operated by Select Bus Services Ltd.

The local Staffordshire bus company runs a few services across the county already including the 96 and 96A between Telford and Shrewsbury and the 101 between Madeley and Princess Royal Hospital.

For tickets and timetables contact the operator via their website selectbusservices.com or by calling 01785 330764.

Arriva Midlands

Meanwhile, Arriva has announced some minor amendments to their timetables, some will include stand changes at Shrewsbury Bus Station from Monday, September 4.

The changes and details of each service are as follows:

• 1 – Shrewsbury Bus Station to Monkmoor (timetable changes)

• 11 – Shrewsbury Bus Station to Gains Park (timetable changes)

• 2, 2A & 2C – Oswestry to Wrexham (timetable changes on Sunday, September 24)

• 8 & 8A – Telford to Broseley, Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth (Replaces the 8 and 18 services)

• 9 – Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton (timetable changes)

• 10 & X10 – Shrewsbury to Telford (X10A & X10 are replacing the 10 & X10 and will no longer serve Sutton Farm. Sutton Farm will be served by service 17 (X10 & X10A will depart from Stand H)

• 17 – Shrewsbury Bus Station to Sutton Farm (new service for Sutton Farm, replaces the 10) (17 will depart from Stand H)

• 24 – Shrewsbury Bus Station to Sundorne (timetable changes) (24 will depart from Stand J)

• 25 – Shrewsbury Bus Station to Harlescott (timetable changes) (25 will depart from Stand J)

• 37 – Weeping Cross to Meole Brace School (times changed at the request of Meole Brace School)

• 53 – Ellesmere to Oswestry (timetable changes)

• 64 – Hanley to Shrewsbury via Market Drayton (timetable changes) (64 will depart from Stand K)

• 101 – Bridgnorth Town Service (timetable changes)

• 511 & 512 – Shrewsbury to Whitchurch via Wem (timetable changes) (511 & 512 will depart from Stand L)

• 521 – Shrewsbury to Newport schools (521 will depart from Stand H)

• 894 & 895 – Telford to William Brookes School (times changes at the request of William Brookes School)

• X5 – Oswestry to Shrewsbury (timetable changes) (X5 will depart from Stand G)

• X7 – Shrewsbury to Newport (timetable changes)

For all Arriva timetables, please visit their website arrivabus.co.uk.

20, 544 and 546

Shropshire Council previously mentioned that the 20, 544 and 546 bus services would be operated on a flexible/on-demand basis from September.

However, the Council has announced that, at this time, the services will continue to operate in September as per the existing timetables operated by Arriva Midlands.

More information will follow about the launch, later in autumn, of the new On-Demand bus service.

Celtic Travel

From Monday, September 4, the X75 (Shrewsbury to Llangurig) will have some slight amendments made to the timetable between Rhayader and Newtown.

People have been asked to check the timetable once published on Celtic Travel’s website celtic-travel.co.uk.

Lakeside Coaches

From Monday, September 4, there will some changes made to the timetable of the 205 (Whitchurch Town Service) this will include altering the time of school journeys as well as adding additional pick-ups and drop-offs at the bus station due to customer feedback.

There will also be changes made to the 449 (Oswestry to Ellesmere) timetable specifically later in the afternoon and early morning.

For all Lakeside Coaches timetables, visit lakesidecoaches.co.uk.

Tanat Valley Coaches

The following services will have slight timetable adjustments from Monday, September 4, visit www.tanat.co.uk for up-to-date timetables.

• 76/76B – Llanrhaeadr to Welshpool

• 79/79A – Llangynog to Oswestry

• T12C – Oswestry to Welshpool