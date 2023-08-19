Scouts return to Shropshire all smiles after trials and tribulations of Korean jamboree

A group of around 27 scouts from Shropshire were among 4,500 from the UK and 43,000 scouts from 158 countries who travelled to Gunsan-si in South Korea for the Jamboree this month.
A contingent of scouts that were in South Korea for the world jamboree have returned to Shropshire all smiles despite the extreme weather that forced them to abandon their camp.
