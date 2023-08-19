Scouts return to Shropshire all smiles after trials and tribulations of Korean jamboree

Premium
By Richard WilliamsNewsPublished: Comments

A contingent of scouts that were in South Korea for the world jamboree have returned to Shropshire all smiles despite the extreme weather that forced them to abandon their camp.

The Shropshire Scouts after retiurning to the county from South Korea on Thursday evening
The Shropshire Scouts after retiurning to the county from South Korea on Thursday evening

A group of around 27 scouts from Shropshire were among 4,500 from the UK and 43,000 scouts from 158 countries who travelled to Gunsan-si in South Korea for the Jamboree this month.

News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News