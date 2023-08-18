Sweet shop owner prosecuted by Trading Standards by selling chocolate bars with the trademark 'Wonka'

Selling chocolate bars with the name ‘Wonka’ that did not have allergen information in the correct format, has cost a sweet shop owner more than £10,000.

Wonka bar
Wonka bar

Alan Price, trading as Mollies Sweet Shops, pleaded guilty to ten charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994 and the Food Information (Wales) Regulations 2014 in a prosecution led by Powys County Council's Trading Standards Service.

