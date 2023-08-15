Government 'taking rural Shropshire for granted' after think tank finds funding errors

The level of funding allocated for a range of key public services is often below the amount required to meet the needs of many poorer communities, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found.
An MP has said the Government is taking for granted rural Shropshire after a think tank revealed it was among a number of areas missing out on the right amount of funding due to the use of out of date figures.
