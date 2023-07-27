Appeal to find woman in her 40s reported missing from home in Powys

By Megan HoweMid WalesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have issued an appeal to find a woman who went missing from her home in Powys.

Emma was last seen shortly before 7am yesterday (Wednesday)
Emma was last seen shortly before 7am yesterday (Wednesday)

Dyfed-Powys Police is today appealing for information to help find Emma who is missing from the Churchstoke area.

Emma, who is in her 40s, was last seen at shortly before 7am yesterday

She is described as being approximately 5ft 1ins, of medium build and with red medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey trousers and grey boots.

Anyone who has seen Emma, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting ref: DP-20230726-321.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News