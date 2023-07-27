Appeal to find woman in her 40s reported missing from home in Powys

Emma was last seen shortly before 7am yesterday (Wednesday)

Dyfed-Powys Police is today appealing for information to help find Emma who is missing from the Churchstoke area.

Emma, who is in her 40s, was last seen at shortly before 7am yesterday

She is described as being approximately 5ft 1ins, of medium build and with red medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey trousers and grey boots.

Anyone who has seen Emma, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.