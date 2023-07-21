Primary school in Powys appoints new headteacher for September 2023

Matt McWhinnie pictured with Ian Roberts

Churchstoke CP School, based in Montgomery, Powys has today revealed their new head teacher from September 2023 will be Matt McWhinnie.

A spokesperson from the school said: "Churchstoke CP School is pleased to announce that they have successfully appointed new head teacher Matt McWhinnie who will start in September 2023.

"Mr McWhinnie who is currently Deputy Head of Llansantffraid School is an experienced educational leader.

"He is passionate about providing students with the best possible learning environment, teaching and opportunities.

"The school has a dedicated community, provides a welcoming environment, where children are supported as individuals.

"All connections with the school past and present wish Mr Ian Roberts a long and happy retirement.

"Mr Roberts will retire from the school after 35 years having shown exceptional dedication in his length of service, he wishes Matt the very best of luck with Churchstoke CP School."

Churchstoke is a small community situated on the border of England and Wales and is on one of the main gateways into Mid Wales.