Fake charity workers behind spate of Shropshire distraction thefts

Police have warned of thieves posing as charity workers

West Mercia Police say they are urging people to be extra vigilant after an increase in these type of thefts since May.

The force said people posing as charity workers have engaged their victims in conversation before making off with their valuables in at least 10 incidents over the last two months.

In one case the suspects took a man’s watch, and in a separate incident they stole a woman’s ring.

Detective Constable Dan Griffiths, said: “I’d like reassure the community that we are working hard to prevent such crimes, and we are aware of these thefts taking place across our force area, not just in Shropshire.

“There are steps people can take to try and reduce the chance of being a victim of these types of crimes.

"All genuine charity workers should have legitimate ID and documentation on them, as well as a registered charity number which can be checked and verified. If you suspect they may not be genuine, then please contact police.”

Since May there have been 10 reports made to police about bogus charity workers stealing from the public. Out of the 10, two have also taken place in Droitwich and Bromsgrove.