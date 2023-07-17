Shropshire Council seeks views on new Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy

Stock image

It comes as the Council is currently working with Homeless Link to undertake a review of its homelessness service in preparation for the development of the strategy.

The team are looking for people's views on what needs to improve and change, as well as what is needed now and in the future.

There are three surveys, aimed at people who have experienced homelessness, partner organisations and housing associations.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said :“We understand, in these challenging times, that more people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

"We continue to work hard, through a range of initiatives, to help residents threatened with homelessness and those who have lost their home.

“Shropshire Council are now working with Homeless Link to carry out a thorough review of the levels of homelessness across the area and the services available.

"We will use the findings of this review to develop our new Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy and to build on and improve the services that we provide.

“We also recognise the importance of a partnership approach in tackling and effectively preventing homelessness.

"We are therefore seeking the views from our partners and housing associations, to enable us to more fully understand homelessness across Shropshire.

“We’re really eager to hear local people’s thoughts, views and ideas to help shape our draft strategy, and would encourage all interested parties to take part in our surveys.

“Our new 2024-2027 Homelessness and Rough Sleepers Strategy will build on the excellent services provided by the council and its partners to help those impacted by homelessness.”

Residents can have their say via the following links:

People experiencing homelessness: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ShropshireServiceUsers

Partner organisations: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ShropshireStakeholders

Housing associations: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ShropshireHousingAssociations