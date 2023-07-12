Councillors asked to approve climate change guidance for housing developers

Housing developers could have to meet climate change guidance proposed by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council intends to introduce 'local guidance' to address the impact of climate change in their plans.

Councillors will be asked to approve the use of a 'supplementary planning document' (SPD) for the climate change guidance for developers at their meeting on Thursday.

The report states that the document will provide a ‘robust planning approach’ to help the borough reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and ‘reduce the impact of climate change from new development’.

As part of the SPD guidance is given on designing new housing, commercial and renewable energy developments.

The report to the council’s cabinet said: “The Climate Change SPD sets a clear framework for development to address climate change by identifying which actions an applicant must, should and could take up to address climate change in their development proposals.”

The document provides guidance including the provision of sustainable travel options; the use of less carbon intensive building materials; and the design of buildings including thermal and water efficiency and adaptability of buildings.

The SPD also highlights renewable energy production and efficiency in buildings along with how to increase ‘greenings’ of developments to deliver biodiversity gains and local food growing.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action and green spaces said: “This robust planning approach will help us reduce the impact of climate change from new developments while fostering community cohesion, improving air quality, enhancing physical and mental well-being and promoting access to renewable energy.”

The report to the council’s cabinet states that ‘if action is not taken now’ they risk failing to meet their target of being carbon neutral by 2023.

The SPD also makes sure there is sufficient emphasis on green infrastructure and prevents ‘poorly designed’ developments which are not adaptably to climate change.

“Delivering on the Climate Change SPD will have a cost burden on new development,” the report to cabinet concludes.

“Where sites are can clearly demonstrate there is a proven issue of viability, especially where previously developed land comes forward for development, the council will need to consider the mix of developer contributions to ensure sites can still come forward.

“This is likely to be the case until the Government standardise planning policy requirements in relation to climate change, which can then be reflected in the purchase price of development land.”

Richard Overton, cabinet member for homes and enforcement added: “The implementation of the Climate Change Supplementary Planning Document sets a clear framework for development in our borough.

“By providing comprehensive guidance on designing sustainable housing, commercial and renewable energy projects, we ensure that new developments address climate change effectively.