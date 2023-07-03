Shropshire's Sally braves jump to support domestic abuse charity

Sally during the skydive

Sally Bromley, Partnerships Manager at Paycare, raised more than £1,000 for The Haven by taking part in their anniversary skydive celebration.

After taking the plunge, Sally – who lives in Shropshire – said it was something she’d always wanted to do, ticking off a ‘bucket list’ experience.

“It was an amazing day," she said. "I was so excited and the team at the airfield including my instructor Kayleigh were fantastic.

"It was a surreal experience. The first half is the free fall, which is like being in a tumble drier and a complete adrenaline overload.

"Once the parachute is out, it’s just serene and mesmerising. You go from free falling at 120 mph for 50 seconds to 20 mph for the final 6,000 feet.”

Sally said it was important to support the work of The Haven, a charity based in Wolverhampton that helps victims of domestic violence.

“Sadly, two women a week in the UK are killed by a current or former partner, amounting to 104 women every year,” she said.

“The Haven Wolverhampton receives about 1,000 calls to their emergency helpline every month, with each call costing the charity £2.

"That’s why fundraising is so vital, to help women take that first brave step away from abuse, knowing that call will be answered and that they’re not alone."

Sally Bromley after the skydive

“It’s sad that domestic abuse still happens and we still need a charity whose mission is to provide support for women and children going through this trauma – but I hope the skydive has helped raise more awareness for The Haven alongside crucial funds.

The charity’s Fundraising Manager Jade Secker added: “We were absolutely thrilled to have Sally as part of the team for The Haven’s Jump 50 Skydive challenge.

"The event was held to mark our 50th anniversary as an organisation and so we set out to find 50 brave skydivers to join us, one to represent each year of The Haven’s support.

“It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t have a Paycare representative in the team as they have been such a wonderful and important part in our journey as a charity. Sally did absolutely amazingly and brought so much energy to the day.