Fire chief 'humbled' by King's honour

Former Chief Fire Officer Service.Rod Hammerton was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours

Rod Hammerton was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List following his 30 year service to the community. He retired from his position as CFO in January this year.

He said: "I am both delighted and humbled to receive this award. My time in the Fire Service was always a labour of love.

"I worked with so many fabulous, dedicated people and saw an era when we ever increasingly harnessed the power of working with partners. It was also all made easier by the knowledge that our work genuinely makes people's lives better."

Current Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “We are so pleased to see the hard work and dedication that Rod has shown throughout his career recognised in this way.

"During his time as Chief he faced some unprecedented challenges and made great strides in moving the fire sector forward. I am hopeful that I will be able to have as much of a positive impact during my time as CFO as he did. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on this honour which is more than well deserved.”