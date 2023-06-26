No casualties reported following successive crashes

By Richard WilliamsLudlowTransportPublished: Last Updated:

There were no serious injuries following a series of Shropshire road crashes on Sunday, the ambulance service has said.

Firefighters were called to three crashes in quick succession on Sunday afternoon.

Crews used cutting equipment and a winch to release one driver from a car that ended up on its side on Blashfield Road, Ludlow, at around 2.13pm.

Then a person was trapped in a crash at Tybroughton, near Whitchurch, at about 2.50pm.

The third in the trio of crashes saw a car believed to have collided with the verge.

Firefighters were scrambled to Uffington Lane, in Shrewsbury, where they joined the police and ambulance service on the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said that following the road traffic collision in Ludlow, an elderly man received "self-care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene".

No injuries were recorded at the other two incidents by wither WMAS or the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS).

Transport
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News