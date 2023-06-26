No casualties reported following successive crashes

Firefighters were called to three crashes in quick succession on Sunday afternoon.

Crews used cutting equipment and a winch to release one driver from a car that ended up on its side on Blashfield Road, Ludlow, at around 2.13pm.

Then a person was trapped in a crash at Tybroughton, near Whitchurch, at about 2.50pm.

The third in the trio of crashes saw a car believed to have collided with the verge.

Firefighters were scrambled to Uffington Lane, in Shrewsbury, where they joined the police and ambulance service on the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said that following the road traffic collision in Ludlow, an elderly man received "self-care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene".