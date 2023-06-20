At-risk children safeguarded after neighbours raise concerns

Man arrested and pedestrian rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after person hit by car
A Shropshire police sergeant has thanked diligent neighbours after reports of children at risk saw safeguarding measures introduced.
Kate Øen of West Mercia Police said the force received reports from worried neighbours last week.
She said: "As a result those children were referred to Children's Services and Safeguarding measures were put in place.
"Thank you to all those members of the public who raised those concerns. You have made a difference to the life of vulnerable children."