Police begin seatbelt crack down

Police are conducting a campaign to ensure people were seatbelts

The figures were released as West Mercia Police begin a crack down on motorists who continue to break the law.

The operation is being run from June 12-15, and is being conducted across the UK and co-ordinated by the NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

The action also aims to ensure motorists are using their seatbelts and child restraints correctly.

Seatbelt use is such a significant contributory factor with regards to road collisions and the resulting injuries.

In the UK it is a legal requirement for drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt, unless they have an exemption and it is the driver’s legal responsibility to ensure that any passenger under 14 years old is using the appropriate child restraint.

Throughout the operation officers will be out and about in local communities taking part in a mixture of enforcement and educational initiatives. Local advertising will also be in place in a number of fuel forecourts across West Mercia.

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police said: “Supporting this national operation with local activities and increased enforcement is an important way of raising the issue and highlighting the dangers of not wearing a seat belt or not using a correctly fitted car seat.

"Seatbelts save lives and help to reduce the severity of an injury, seeing that some people still risk not wearing theirs is of great concern.