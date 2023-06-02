MP's report identifies Shropshire as prime location for deep geothermal plant

A geothermal plant in Iceland

Backbench MP Dr Kieran Mullan was asked to conduct a review of the potential of deep geothermal energy for the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and asked to continue the review by Rishi Sunak.

Published this week, the report, which contains scientific analysis by Durham University, identifies Shropshire as one the 45 local authority areas across the country that could host a plant.

Deep Geothermal energy is a carbon neutral resource that uses the heat from naturally occurring underground water sources to generate a large amount of usable energy.

Historically, geothermal energy has provided naturally occurring hot springs like the famous Roman Baths, but modern technology can allow it to be accessed artificially through drilling into aquifers to access warm water below.

Deep Geothermal energy is already being utilised internationally, generating two-thirds of the energy in Iceland, and contributing to heating homes and businesses in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Crewe & Nantwich visited Munich as part of his review to see first-hand how it works and the impact it is having.

He said: “Deep geothermal energy is heating more than 250,000 homes in Paris and many more across Europe. It is a clean, green, reliable resource that we have fallen behind in making use of.

"I got to see for myself how quietly and efficiently this hot water can be utilised. No one would know the little building I visited next to a park and a school was heating the local swimming pool, businesses, town hall and hundreds of homes.”

The report highlights previous research that building a network of plants could contribute 35,000 jobs to the economy by 2050.

Dr Mullen continued: "Unlike wind or solar this technology provides baseload - it is there constantly. And our expertise in drilling in the North Sea mean we are well placed to motor ahead. But we have catching up to do because across Europe there has been much stronger government intervention to support nascent deep geothermal industries in those countries.

He added that Shropshire could provide energy and employment for years to come and he has written to council leaders and local MPs to arrange a meeting to discuss how they can take the opportunity forward.

Commenting on the report Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have made rapid progress on switching to homegrown renewable electricity and have made energy security a key priority.

"Success is going to depend on pulling all the levers at our disposal. I want to thank Kieran for producing this excellent report which will help us consider whether there is a bigger role for deep geothermal.