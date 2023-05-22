Tickets now on sale for upcoming alternative music concerts in Shrewsbury after initial sell-out success

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 29/03/2023 - Chris Taylor is putting on music taster events at Unitarian Church in Shrewsbury..

Concert-goers have been urged to get involved with the series of alternative music events being held in the town this year.

The first two concerts have had a sell-out success and it is hoped that the same support will be given for the upcoming summer music events.

Launched by Chris Taylor, the taster sessions will showcase alternative music from international artists, while also introducing people to churches’ as venues for gigs.

The concerts will take place at Shrewsbury Unitarian Church.

He said: "We have only had two events so far, but both of those have sold out really quickly and the next one is Shabaka Hutchings and he's about to be supporting Floating Points out in America.

"The feedback I got from the first events was extremely positive so I'm hoping to carry this on with the next events in the series.

“The unique selling point for these events is that we are creating them within churches in the town.

"We are trying to create a new vibe in the town – to support the community and also to support the Unitarian Church.

“A lot of the churches in the town don’t get used enough, so if we can try and get more people in – to appreciate both the artist and history of the church – then that would be great."

The project is being supported by the Shrewsbury BID who have granted funding.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID, said: The Original Shrewsbury Grants were established to help organisers of events and activities which provide variety and something different to the town centre, and these concerts certainly fit that criteria.

“We hope they prove popular and wish the organisers every success.”

The taster events will be used to gauge interest within the community for a potential festival to take place around churches in the town.

Shrewsbury is the centre of the festival scene in Shropshire and boasts a number of events including Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Let’s Rock Shrewsbury, Oktoberfest and Loopfest.

If the taster events are a success, Chris said he would be considering launching a new church-based festival possibly in the next couple of years.

Upcoming concerts include:

Shabaka Hutchings on Wednesday, June 21 – A British jazz musician, composer and band leader. He is a member of The Comet is Coming and leads the band Sons of Kemet

To purchase tickets visit skiddle.com.

Jeremiah Chiu and Marta Sofia Honer on Thursday, July 13 – International artists Jeremiah and Marta will arrive from Los Angeles for a unique UK performance, playing bucolic ambient electronic soundscapes from their critically acclaimed 'Recordings from the Åland Islands' album.