Goldstone Hall Hotel to host special photography course with award-winning garden photographer Joe Wainwright

The course, which takes place on Wednesday, July 12, from 10am to 4pm, is the first of its kind to take place at Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton and is open to those with an interest in garden photography.

It is suitable for photographers with a range of abilities and experience, who use DSLR, mirrorless or bridge cameras that are capable of manual as well as automatic control. It is not suitable for those using camera phones only.

Professional photographer, Joe Wainwright, said: “I am delighted to be able to run this workshop in the beautiful setting of Goldstone Hall.

"My aim will be to give participants an insight into the compositional and creative techniques they can use to capture truly memorable garden images.”

Joe Wainwright has an extensive portfolio of work and was a finalist in the Photographer of the Year and Portfolio Photographer categories in the 2020 Garden Media Guild Awards.

The course will teach participants how to achieve good composition using a variety of techniques, take advantage of different lighting conditions, spot the best photographic possibilities in gardens and use more advanced settings to achieve greater impact in photos.

It also includes refreshments and a seasonally-inspired lunch with fresh produce sourced from the one-care kitchen garden at Goldstone.

The photography course including lunch costs £95.00 per person or £76.00 per person for RHS members (20% RHS discount).

To book, email enquiries@goldstone.com or call 01630 661202.