Shropshire firefighters pay tribute to fallen 'fire family'

Shropshire's firefighters observed the minutes silence to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Photo: SFRS

At midday on May 4, fire services across the world marked Firefighters' Memorial Day, also known as International Firefighters' Day.

Since 2017, the day has remembered and honoured firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as acknowledged the bravery and dedication of serving firefighters.

With flags at half mast, firefighters from whole-time fire stations at Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury observed a minute’s silence along with colleagues from across the country.

The remembrance was followed by a 30-second 'sound off', with sirens and horns being sounded on the service's fire engines.

The international day of remembrance this year fell just two days after Australian firefighter Izabella Nash died in the line of duty.

The Queensland firefighter was seriously injured during a factory fire south of Brisbane on Monday and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead just after 9pm on Tuesday.