Major Shropshire route reopens after bin lorry fire

Fire crews from Shrewsbury were scrambled to the A458 at Burnt Tree Crossroads, Cross Houses, at around 2.40pm on Friday following to reports of a fire involving plastic contents of a refuse lorry.

The road links Shrewsbury with Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth and the Black Country.

West Mercia Police advised drivers to avoid the area and AA Traffic News reported long delays on the road network.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire service had extinguished the blaze and made the lorry safe by 3.41pm but the road remained closed on Friday night.