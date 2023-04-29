Notification Settings

Major Shropshire route reopens after bin lorry fire

By David Tooley

A major Shropshire cross-county route has reopened after it was shut following a fire involving a bin lorry.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury were scrambled to the A458 at Burnt Tree Crossroads, Cross Houses, at around 2.40pm on Friday following to reports of a fire involving plastic contents of a refuse lorry.

The road links Shrewsbury with Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth and the Black Country.

West Mercia Police advised drivers to avoid the area and AA Traffic News reported long delays on the road network.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire service had extinguished the blaze and made the lorry safe by 3.41pm but the road remained closed on Friday night.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre announced the reopening of the A458 at 3.21am on Saturday.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

