Business owner explains why Market Drayton move was 'best think we could have done'

Life of Riley bakery was set up in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Sarah and Richard Meredith, who are originally from Stanton Upon Hine Heath near Shrewsbury.

The idea came after they discovered that their then seven-year-old Patterdale Terrier, Riley, was intolerant to many foods such as beef and pork.

Sarah set about making him treats from her home kitchen and made some for friends and families with dogs to try.

Now five years on, and Life of Riley is going from strength to strength – and has expanded to a full production operation at Tern Valley Business Park in Market Drayton, with five additional employees.

Sarah said: "We started in 2018 and moved here around a year ago, so it has gone a bit crazy since then.

"We have got 150 stockists and we have just launched a brand-new project, which we didn't realise was the only one in the UK, and it's the doggy ice-cream mix and that has gone crazy.

"There's seven of us now that work on the business, myself and my husband are both directors and then we have five employees.

"The business has gone from strength to strength especially since we moved onto the business park.

"The public have been so welcoming and the new business park we are on is made up of new businesses as well. The phase we are on is all brand new and everyone helps and supports each other.

"We have started off a Facebook group as well, where we can all communicate with each other.

"Moving to Market Drayton was the best thing we could've done. I didn't know much about it at the time, but I'm so pleased that we did end up where we did because everyone has been so lovely."

Life of Riley has recently partnered up with researchers at Harper Adams University, near Newport, with a focus on dog's dental hygiene.

The bakery and boutique has also launched its limited edition coronation cookie in time for the street parties to be held in celebration of the King's Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

"We here a lot from customers who say 'my friend has asked me to come in because my dog has a sensitive tummy'," Sarah added.

"We try and tick all of the boxes that we can do no dog is left out."