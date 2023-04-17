More than 90 per cent of children in county get first choice of primary school

In Telford and Wrekin, of the 2,070 applications received by the council, 93 per cent (1,925 children) gained a place at their first preference school.

A further 3.4 per cent gained a place at their second choice, with another 1.1 per cent gaining a place at their third choice.

Simon Wellman, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for education and skills, said: “We are very pleased to offer, once again this year, places at preferred primary schools to the vast majority of families in our borough who applied for them.

“We want every child in Telford and Wrekin to have the best start in life; giving access to high-quality education right on their doorstep is essential for this.

“Significant investment has been made to improve facilities within our schools as well as increasing the number of places available and we will continue to do so in the areas where it is needed.”

In Shropshire, of the 2,619 applications received, 95.6 per cent (2,504 children) received their first preference school.

A further 2.9 per cent gained their second choice and 0.5 per cent their their third choice.

Shropshire Council said the number of applications were down slightly on 2022 when they received 2,705 and around 95 per cent received their first choice.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, added: “We are really pleased that more than 95 per cent of pupils will be going to their first preference primary school in 2023.

“Shropshire Council works hard to ensure that as many children as possible are able to attend their preferred school.