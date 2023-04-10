From the air: Drones open up a new perspective on a proud region

Taking aerial images used to involve the difficulty and expense of hiring a helicopter, planning out a route and then finding a willing volunteer to hang out of an open door to take pictures.

Today our qualified photographers have a licence to fly drones with high definition cameras attached, offering pin-sharp images.

That means we can easily get a new perspective on a breaking news story or landmark of particular interest in our region.

Today we feature some of those images in our From the Air special.

They are a collection of images taken by our chief photographer Tim Thursfield and senior photographer Tim Sturgess.

Some reflect events from the recent past, others are of landmarks or places of interest taken as we move into spring. Take a look and see what you can recognise.

The River Severn at Bridgnorth

Aggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster Harriers FC

Bishop's Castle

Dudley Metro track on Castle Hill

Chasewater, Brownhills

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Market Drayton town centre

The clean-up operation after a huge fire off Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton

Old Hill Fort, Oswestry. There are plans to build houses near the site.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands at Cannock

Mill Green Roundabout, Cannock..

Mill Green nature reserve, Cannock

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head stadium

Sandwell Valley Park Farm

Telford College of Arts and Technology

New 200-house development of Hall Green Green Road, Stone Cross, West Bromwich

The M5 as it meets the M6 at Junction 8

The Royal Hospital housing development site in Wolverhampton

The HS2 project off Capper Lane, Lichfield

New housing development off Husum Way, Kidderminster

The i54 site on the outskirts of Wolverhampton

Ludlow Castle

Work taking place to improve Junction 10 of the M6 at Walsall

Keys Park, home of Hednesford Town FC, and the new housing estate around the ground

A steam train crosses the Victoria Bridge on the Severn Valley Railway

Looking down over the container yard at Pentalver Cannock Ltd

The site of the former Rugeley Power Station

The River Severn near Hampton Loade

Shrewsbury town centre

The German War Cemetery on Cannock Chase in the snow

Solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

Stafford Soccer Centre

The Stiperstones in Shropshire

Tettenhall village, with Tettenhall pool area in the foreground

Lake Vyrnwy

Walsall Arboretum

Rushall Church

The big wheel at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock

Wolverhampton city centre

The former Darlaston football ground, which is to become an urban woodland