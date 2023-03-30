Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man in serious condition after being pulled from garden pond

By Richard WilliamsWhitchurchNewsPublished: Last Updated:

A man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in a serious condition last night after he was rescued from a garden pond in Whitchurch.

The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Firefighters rushed to Waterside Close at about 11.40pm on Wednesday after reports of someone in the water.

Four engines, along with ambulance and police attended.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 23:37 on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Water Rescue in Whitchurch.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"One male rescued from water now in care of ambulance service."

Fire Control at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning that the incident was at a "residential pond with deep water".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to Waterside Close at 11.24pm

A spokesperson added: Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man in a serious condition. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene. He was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News