Police issue image in appeal to find missing man last seen walking along canal

West Mercia Police has issued a pictured of Aaron Oakley in a bid to help with their search.
The 43-year-old, who is said to have links to the Dudley area, was last spotted walking along a canal in Stourport on March 12.
He is described as being around 6ft 3 inches tall with a slim build and shaved dark brown hair.
The man could be wearing a red jacket with a black hood, grey t-shirt and beige trousers.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Can you help us find Aaron?
"Aaron Oakley, 43, missing from Kidderminster.
"He was last seen in Stourport walking along the canal around 5pm on Sunday, March 12."
People with information are urged to call 999.