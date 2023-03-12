One person left injured after multi-vehicle crash on M54

The M54 was closed westbound between junctions 3 and 4

The collision happened westbound between Junctions 3 for Cosford and 4 in Telford at around 7pm and involved two vehicles.

Emergency services attended the scene. A lane remained closed for debris clearance and for contractors to treat a fuel spillage in the carriageway.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said crews were called due a person being trapped.

A spokesman added: "At 7pm on Saturday, March 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance."

National Highways say the road was reopened at 7.55pm, although one lane remained closed due to a damaged barrier, which was repaired overnight.