Police commissioner allocates £200,000 to address firearm licence backlog

Shotgun licences now take 251 days to issue

John Campion said that following the Plymouth shootings in 2021, in which 22-year-old Jake Davison shot and killed five people and injured two others before fatally shooting himself, the National Firearms Procedure was refreshed and outlined the need for firearms licensing units (FLU) to carry out many more checks.

As a result of this, the application process has become much longer.

Mr Campion said West Mercia has become the force area with the largest quantity of registered firearms holders in England and Wales, with a total of 38,000 licences now held.

He said that while "public safety cannot be compromised", the issuing of a firearms licence now takes 230 days, or 251 for a shotgun.

Renewal averages are currently 86 days and 66 days respectively, and the units’ tasks have quadrupled in a year.

The performance of West Mercia Police is in line with other forces, but Mr Campion added: “In the last twelve months I have received 46 pieces of correspondence from people frustrated at the length of time it is taking to receive their licences.

"This has subsequently led to 'holding to account' meetings, with the chief constable, to see assurances on what is being done to resolve these issues.

“Whilst it is vital that the appropriate checks are being carried out on individuals, and public safety absolutely cannot be compromised, I have recognised the impact the delays will be causing on people – particularly those that may need a licence for the purposes of work."

Mr Campion is investing £200,000 which will enable additional capacity within the firearms licensing unit, through a variety of mechanisms, aimed at delivering a faster and more convenient service without compromising public protection and safety.

“I have allocated additional funding to address this backlog and resolve an issue that is affecting a number of West Mercia residents, as well as making the unit more accessible," he said.