What it's like to show a dog and compete at Crufts

Joanne Horton with Large Munsterlander, Morgan, who will be competing at Crufts

And that is certainly true for Joanne Horton and her Large Munsterlander, Morgan, who will be competing at Crufts for the second time in March.

Newcomers to the hobby of dog showing, they have only been taking part in events since June 2021 but have quickly found themselves part of a supportive and close-knit community.

“Morgan first and foremost is our family pet, but I had a desire to try showing," says Joanne who lives in Cannock.

Morgan, whose kennel name is Crumpsbrook Jay, was born in March 2020 and has been living with Joanne and her family since he was eight weeks old.

They decided the Large Munsterlander breed, which is a gundog, originating from Germany, would be the perfect match for them.

"He's a family pet and we discussed the breed of dog we wanted. We wanted a large dog that was active and would keep up with my boys and fit in well with our family life," explains Joanne.

Joanne and Morgan

Due to Covid restrictions at the time, there weren't as many opportunities to socialise Morgan at the likes of puppy training classes as there would have normally been.

But Joanne and her family tried their best to introduce their four-legged friend to new experiences and get him used to other people and dogs.

"The idea to try showing came from him being a pure breed and lots of people saying how lovely he was. I spoke to the breeder and asked her what we could do," she tells Weekend.

Joanne and Morgan attended their first Munsterlander Open Show in June 2021 and began learning the ropes.

"I attended our first show feeling extremely nervous. I had no idea what I was doing. I had no experience whatsoever, having never been anywhere near a show ring," she explains.

But it turned out they had nothing to worry about as they were awarded first place in the Junior Dog category.

This spurred Joanne on to enter more shows and further success saw the pair qualify and attend their first Crufts at The NEC Birmingham.

“We have gone on to compete at more shows which would not have been possible without the fantastic support of my fellow Munsterlander owners, who have helped me along the way and taken me under their wing," says the 52-year-old.

"Although we were nervous attending our first Crufts competition, I felt extremely proud to be able to show him and take part in such a prestigious event.

"It's such a huge event and the atmosphere is tremendous. When I was by the side of the ring waiting for our turn. I was trembling.

"We went on to place first in the Post Graduate Dog class and will be returning to Crufts again this March," says Joanne, who will be competing with Morgan in the Limit Dog class.

During 2022, they attended around 14 events, which were a combination of Open Shows and Championship Shows.

Open shows are open to all registered pedigree dogs and are often considered as the first step to serious dog showing.

Championship shows are open to all exhibitors but there is a higher level of competition, as it is here that in certain breeds of dog can win a Challenge Certificate and may also qualify for Crufts.

Judges will measure a dog against the Kennel Club standard for the breed. For Large Munsterlanders, this includes being alert and energetic with a strong muscular body and good movement and drive. Their temperament is described as "loyal, affectionate and trustworthy".

As part of their preparation for Crufts, the pair attend ringcraft classes, which provide valuable advice on what owners and dogs can expect when showing.

It also gives Morgan the chance to get used to being handled by strangers,which ensures he is comfortable and also makes it easier for the judges to do their job.

"The more people who can touch and interact with your dog, the more confident he becomes in the ring. They need to become relaxed with strangers touching them all over," explains Joanne.

Another hobby they enjoy together is Man Trailing, which is where a dog is trained to find a specific person based completely on scent.

"Morgan also loves long walks on Cannock Chase and chasing squirrels," says Joanne.

She believes they both get a lot out of showing, especially the social aspects of attending competitions.

"Me and Morgan love our new hobby. We have formed a new circle of friends. It can be nerve-wracking, it's purely a hobby, but it's enjoyable too.

"Morgan enjoys the social side of it too. He loves to meet other dogs and other people and he's happy in the ring.

"Everybody wants to say 'hello' to him. He thinks it's good fun. It's a great way to socialise a dog," explains Joanne.

"It doesn't matter if we place or not, for me it's taking part, the enjoyment of seeing the breed and meeting new people."

*The Kennel Club’s is running ‘Have a Go’ dog shows across the UK in 2023. Taking place at various all-breed championship dog shows, they offer owners the chance to find out what it’s like to compete in the show ring with their dog. For details visit, thekennelclub.org.ukhaveagodogshowing