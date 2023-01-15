Developer appeals against refusal of 75-bed care home in Shrewsbury

Residents and politicians had protested against the plan

The appeal, to be heard by the Planning Inspectorate, will decide whether plans for the care centre will be allowed to go ahead.

Developer Senescura Ltd had applied for up to 182 units of care accommodation and a 75-bed nursing home and dementia unit at the Hencote estate off Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

However, those plans were rejected by Shropshire Council’s planning officers.

The appeal will take place on Tuesday, January 24, and will be available to view on YouTube.

The proposal had attracted opposition from a number of local residents.

When announced the firm behind the proposals said that the £75m scheme would generate 150 jobs and would provide accommodation for up to 250 elderly people.

The proposals also included therapy rooms, a swimming pool and gym, lounges, a restaurant, cinema room and communal gardens.

Meanwhile, two holiday pods could be built at a farm if planners approve.

The proposal for Severn Hall Farm, at Stanley Lane Bridgnorth, will be decided by Shropshire Council.

A hotel could become a home under proposals being submitted to the council.

Planning officers will be asked to approve plans for the change of use from a hotel to a dwelling, of Nesscliffe Hotel, at Holyhead Road, Nescliffe.

A holiday let could also become a a home if proposals are approved.

Shropshire Council planning officers have been asked to grant consent for an application which seeks permission for change of use from a holiday let to a dwelling at The Folley, 34 Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas.

A firm is seeking permission to demolish a disused pub and to build a number of homes in its place.

The proposal is for the former Horse and Jockey at Church Street in Whitchurch.