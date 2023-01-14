Members of the Mums In Business Networking Group for Telford and Shrewsbury, including Kellie at the front

Mums in Business Telford and Shrewsbury already has nearly 200 members attending digital and face-to-face meetings.

And Kellie Green, who set up the Shropshire branch, says the group is making a real impact as more mothers come out of the pandemic looking to turn their business ideas into a reality.

Kellie set up the group after discovering the Mums In Business Association, which was set up in 2017.

That network has grown to 45,000 Facebook group members worldwide after being started by sisters Leona Burton and Estelle Keeber who created an online hub where mothers could access vital information to start and grow their business.

Kellie said: "I came across Mums In Business because I started my own company – Mini First Aid Shropshire – in November 2021, just after lockdown.

"I was looking for groups which could help me grow and Mums in Business kept popping up in research and conversation.

"I enquired about it and found out there wasn't one in Shrewsbury and Telford, which is where my business is based, so because there was a leader opportunity, I thought 'okay, count me in' and set up the group."

Now it's starting to grow with 200 members and more joining all the time.

"The Facebook page is incredibly active and we hold monthly meetings," Kellie said. "There has been a lot of collaboration as a result and lots of networking."

Members of the Mums In Business Newtorking Group for Telford and Shrewsbury

"It's a really healthy and supportive environment. It's helping some of the mums to grow their businesses in ways they never thought was possible.

"The confidence of women has grown, members have left meetings with fresh ideas on how to improve or change their business.

"We are all on a journey, an amazing one, together, creating an environment that allows magic to happen and a safe environment to share their thoughts, ask for help and network."

Kellie says the group has helped change her life and believes the same can be said for all of the new members.

"It can be a real challenge to combine work with being a mum as well," she said. "Mums In Business is child friendly so children can come to all of our events as well. We don't want to limit what we can offer.

"If you are a self-employed mum who is running your own business, it can be quite lonely and you don't always get that work, office-based interaction.

"And if you are starting up, or even an established business, we want working mums to come along to our meetings.

"If you are sitting on an idea of a business and don't know where to start, then absolutely join our group because there are 200 women who are willing to help you in every way, shape or form."

One of the members, Kate Thomas

"It's scary thinking 'I am going to be a business owner' but it's amazing to see the opportunities for people, especially coming out of the pandemic.

"The group changed my business and life as it's provided me with opportunities that I really don't feel would have been available to me before. I've networked with so many amazing and inspirational women, and now instead of buying from larger companies I often reach out to these women first, supporting small and local business.

"We have created a buzz and excitement and we are all feeling more confident and empowered!"