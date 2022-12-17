Inquests to open after deaths of four boys in Babbs Mill lake tragedy

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, their cousin Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson were pulled from freezing waters and rushed to hospital where they died.

The boys, aged just six, eight, ten and 11, suffered cardiac arrests after entering the icy lake.

West Midlands Police said on Friday night: "Following the tragedy at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull on Sunday, inquests into the deaths of the four boys will be opened on Monday, December 19 at 8.30am by the senior Coroner Mrs Louise Hunt."

An official fundraiser for heartbroken families was closing in on £60,000 as of Friday evening. Donations poured in from around the world after it was confirmed all four boys had died.

A vigil will be held at the park today, December 17, following a huge outpouring of grief in the community.

The parents of Thomas, Finlay and Sam said: "As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances. We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming."