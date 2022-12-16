'I'm about to become a grandmother at 32' – Black Country woman talks of upcoming birth

Shannon (left) has posted videos on Tiktok about becoming a grandmother, with her 16-year-old daughter Molly close to giving birth. Photo: shann_32_xoxoxoxx

Shannon, from West Bromwich, who had her daughter Molly at 16, is expecting her 16-year-old to give birth to a baby boy and took to social media to talk about the upcoming birth.

She said in one video: "Everyone says that to me, you're too young to be a nan", before adding 'it is what it is' and that she is determined to be the best grandmother she can be.

In another video on TikTok, she said: "She is still my baby, as much as she is having a baby herself now.

"I have bought her everything for the baby, because she hasn't had her own income or anything like that, so we have all provided.

"That's all I can do, is just to support and be there for her, which I have."

She also added that the people around her have been very supportive of her daughter, and that they were all preparing for the arrival.

She said: "We've got everything, we're all ready. We're just going to all be there and hopefully we can all just help her and she has a safe arrival with him."

Responding to comments on her TikTok page, Shannon says it was her daughter's choice to have a child, and that while she wasn't expecting it she would never be angry about the decision.

Another TikTok on her page shows her dancing with her daughter Molly, captioning the video: "She’s my double. 10 weeks to go."

She said: "I've got her fully. I had her at 16 with no support and I swear on my life I’ll never ever let them down. I got you fully.

"I did have her very young but you know it was the best thing that ever happened to me, the absolute best thing that ever came into my life.

"It changed me so much as a person, it changed absolutely everything about me.

"And I don't regret a single thing about it, not one single thing."

She revealed that she was 15 when she became pregnant with her daughter, who she names as Molly, and 16 when she went into labour.

Supportive comments flooded in for Shannon, with many offering their congratulations and wishing her and her daughter the best of luck.

One commenter said: "You’re honestly such an amazing mom, the support you’re showing is amazing."