Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search continues at lake after three boys died with six-year-old in critical condition

By Emma Walker NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency crews are continuing to search a lake in Solihull following the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11.

Three boys have died in the tragedy
Three boys have died in the tragedy

A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into the lake is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

A spokesman said: "Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today. The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able."

He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.

West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.

Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said: “It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100 per cent certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”

News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News