The Stanhop family as they stand next to their award winning fir. Photo: No10 Downing Street

The giant tree was provided by Bishops Offley Christmas Trees in Eccleshall.

It comes after they were named as Champion Christmas Tree Grower of the Year in a competition run by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked about the giant tree, she said: "I would like to thank those who have helped to decorate Downing Street this Christmas, especially Russell and Liz from Bishops Offley Christmas Trees, who had provided our magnificent fir tree.

"Many thanks also to all of our hard-working growers and producers who provide beautiful Christmas trees across the UK. I would like to wish them, and their families, a very happy Christmas."

The tree was grown by professional fir growers Russell and Liz Stanhope, owners of Bishops Offley Christmas Trees, said: "This is a hugely proud moment for us to this year have the honour of providing one of our Christmas trees for Downing Street.

"Winning champion growers of the year was a testament to a lot of hard work that's gone into our little business, and we are over the moon to be here seeing our tree in all its glory tonight. It's a moment we will never forget."

Heather Parry, managing agent for the British Christmas Tree Association said: "We are so proud of our members who have worked tirelessly to ensure the public can enjoy a fresh, real Christmas tree, harvested from plantations up and down the country."

This year the Christmas tree switch on event saw several Ukrainian families, who have found shelter in Britain from the war in Ukraine, join the Prime Minister as he led a five second count down before flipping the switch on the giant fir.