Second car dumped in Black Country canal just days after Land Rover pulled out by crane

By Sunil Midda

A second car has been dumped in a Black Country canal in the space of just three days.

The roof of the car was visible in Dudley Canal, Brierley Hill. Photo: Keith Phillips

The vehicle was spotted floating in Dudley Canal in Brierley Hill.

It comes after a suspected stolen Land Rover was found in a canal lock in Tipton on Monday morning.

This time, a blue car, unclear on what make and model it exactly is, has been spotted floating in the Dudley Canal near the Tenth Lock pub in Brierley Hill, Dudley.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in Dudley canal, but posts on Facebook made fun of the scene.

One commenter said: "Iv heard that’s a good place to fish, catch a lot of car’p."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

