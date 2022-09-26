Wolves fans given chance to sleep rough at beloved Molineux for charity

Carl Ikeme and Matt Murray at last year's Molineux Sleepout

The Wolves Foundation is inviting supporters to sign up for a night of rough sleeping for this year's Molineux Sleepout.

The rough sleeping scheme is an annual event that sees hundreds of supporters spend 12 hours at Molineux, sleeping outdoors in the Stan Cullis Stand to raise money to tackle homelessness and food poverty.

In 2021 around £50,000 was raised by the community to help those in need.

This year's sleep-out, which takes place on November 18, will see the inclusion of young people for the first time. Anyone over the age of 13 is able to sign up but anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Supporters from across the world are also being encouraged to join the event, in their gardens or wherever they can safely pitch up a makeshift camp.

Over the three previous sleepouts – two conducted at Molineux and one ‘virtually’ – about £115,000 has been raised, and again all funds will be ploughed directly into projects run by the Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd homeless charity .

Head of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes said: “We are really pleased to be able to announce that the Molineux Sleepout will again return this November, because it has become such an important part of the Wolves Foundation calendar,”

“Not only does it raise awareness of some of the challenges facing the more vulnerable members of our communities, the funds raised can help make a real difference to helping those people improve their lives thanks to projects run by the Foundation and the Good Shepherd.

“It is also always a great event to highlight the strong community spirit that exists in Wolverhampton, with so many people coming together to help others in a really positive and supportive atmosphere.

“This year, as well as being able to welcome young people for the first time, we would also love to see fans from around the world take part, showing our ‘One Pack’ mentality across the globe."

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden said: "We remain extremely grateful to Wolves Foundation for continuing to allow us to join with the Molineux Sleep-out and share in raising awareness of the vital work both charities deliver in the city."

“We know that it is a challenge for people to give up their normal home comforts and sleep outdoors in the cold of November, but to have seen so many take that on in recent years, and raise so much money, is an inspiration to all of us connected with the Good Shepherd.

“I think we have all seen that the city of Wolverhampton has such a big heart, and even during these challenging times, hopefully there will be another great turnout which will show that with a strong community spirit and sense of teamwork, we can continue to support those who need us most.

“It is difficult for a lot of people with the way things are just at the moment, but ourselves and the Wolves Foundation are continuing to do everything we can for those who require our help.”

Wolves Foundation ambassadors, such as former Wolves Captain Karl Henry, BBC presenter Mark Rhodes and Sky broadcaster Johnny Phillips will be in attendance, as well as Good Shepherd ambassadors including Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

The sleep rough event is part of a fundraising campaign to raise funds for those who are vulnerable across the city. All funds gained by the event go towards funding projects run by the sponsored charities fighting against homelessness and food poverty.

Supporters who live way from Wolverhampton are asked get involved by getting sponsorship and sending videos of themselves sleeping rough in gardens or other locations.

Tickets to take part at Molineux cost £30 for adults or £15 for under-18s, with all participants then encouraged to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship, with all proceeds being shared between Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd. Anyone taking part who is not attending Molineux in person does not have to pay the entry fee but will be asked to reach the £150 target.

For further details and to purchase a ticket for the Molineux Sleepout, visit wolves.co.uk/news/foundation