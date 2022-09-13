Notification Settings

M6 reopen after major overnight clean-up operation

The M6 has reopened after overnight resurfacing work that was needed when 200 litres of diesel spilled across the carriageway yesterday.

The lorry came to a halt on the approach to the junction with the M54
A massive clean-up operation was under way early on Monday morning after the fuel spillage which closed the motorway on the northbound carriageway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 11 for Cannock.

National Highways first reported the incident shortly before 3am, when the agency said the motorway was shut. Photos shared by the agency showed the lorry on the hard shoulder just before Junction 10A with the M54.

The closure also meant the M54 was shut between the M6 and Junction 1, with drivers unable to go straight from one motorway to the other.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The M6 in the #West Midlands is now OPEN northbound between J10 Walsall and J11 Cannock.

"Overnight emergency resurfacing works are complete."

