Memorial service to be held at Shrewsbury Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II

County Memorial Service will be held in Shrewsbury on Sunday

Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner has announced details of a County Memorial Service to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Service of Thanksgiving will be held next Sunday, September 18 at 6pm in Shrewsbury Abbey.

Up to 500 people are expected to attend, with representatives having been invited from councils, education, military and emergency services as well as faith groups, charities, and businesses.

The service is open for the public to attend, although seating is limited and will be on a first come first served basis.

Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner said: "This service will be a way of uniting the whole ceremonial county in our expression of sadness and shock at the loss of our dear Queen.

"In coming together to celebrate her life, to reflect and to offer prayers for our new King and the Royal Family, I know we will share a fitting memorial for someone who was so significant to the life of the county."

It is planned that BBC Radio Shropshire will also broadcast the service live.