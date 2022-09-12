Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway will be closed on Monday, September 19 in respect of the late monarch who died last Thursday, aged 96.

The state funeral will be held at at 11am, where the Royal Family, heads of state and politicians will gather at Westminster Abbey.

Dr. Malvern Tipping, chairman of the cliff railway, said the railway would be closed that day as an "appropriate mark of respect".

“Allowing for the fact that the first decade of the seventy-two reign of Louis XIV was subject to a regency, it is clear that Queen Elizabeth II can be held to have been the European monarch to have reigned longest in her own right," he said.

"That really is some achievement. Since few of us have known no other sovereign, the death of Her Late Majesty impacts on all of us very heavily.

"We all owe her such a great debt of gratitude for such an unparalleled life of service to the nation right to the end.

"Therefore, it is right and proper that we remain closed on the day of the State Funeral as an appropriate mark of respect.”