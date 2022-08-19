Notification Settings

Safety warning issued on the use of certain gas grills

A safety warning for the use of gas grills on certain gas range cookers has been issued, Powys County Council’s trading standards service has said.

Powys County Council's headquarters in Llandrindod Wells

The safety warning, issued by the Office of Product Safety, relates to certain Belling Stoves and New World gas range cookers manufactured by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA).

The warning reminds consumers that if the gas grill is used with the door closed, then there is a risk that dangerous levels of carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of serious injury or death to those within the immediate environment.

OPSS has issued safety requirements to GDHA, who are writing to all consumers reminding them to only use their gas grill with the grill door fully open.

Councillor Richard Church, cabinet member for a safer powys, said: “I urge consumers who have these appliances to ensure the door is always kept fully open when the grill is in operation and remind all consumers of the importance of following the safety instructions for their gas cookers.”

For further information, consumers should contact GDHA on 0800 110 5728 or via their website.

More details can be found via belling.co.uk/en-gb/safety-notice, stoves.co.uk/en-gb/safety-notice and newworld.family/safety-notice

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

