Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Latest Shropshire hygiene ratings with one food business scoring the second-worst rating

By Sunil MiddaBridgnorthNewsPublished: Last Updated:

The latest batch of hygiene ratings for Shropshire have been released by the Food Standards Agency, with a number of ratings for restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Food Standards Agency Hygiene
Food Standards Agency Hygiene

The latest set of ratings for food businesses in the region show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating, but also that one business was given the second-worst possible rating of one out of five.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Atlantis Fish Bar, 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford, was given the second-worst rating of one out of five in an assessment on July 13, meaning 'major improvement is necessary.'

The hygiene report on the Food Standards Agency website states that the takeaway was rated as the following in each category:

Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary

Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

The three ratings above resulted in the business being rated one out of five, and told that major improvement is necessary.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Below are the full list of latest ratings:

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

  • Atlantis Fish Bar, at 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford

One business was rated two out of five:

  • Dog And Davenport Arms, at Main Street, Worfield, Bridgnorth

Three establishments were rated three out of five:

  • The Loopy Shrew at 15 Bellstone, Shrewsbury

  • Hong Kong City at Unit 4 Stirchley District Centre Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford

  • Four Alls, at Woodseaves, Market Drayton

One food business was rated four out of five:

  • Efes Kebab And Burger House at 8 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

40 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:

  • Star Fish Bar at Unit 3, 198 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

  • Old Eagles at The Old Eagles, Watergate Street, Whitchurch

  • Cross Foxes at The Cross, Gobowen, Oswestry

  • The Hopton Crown at Hopton Wafers, Kidderminster

  • The Boars Head at 18 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury

  • The Charlton Arms at Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludford, Ludlow

  • Crown Country Inn at Crown Inn, Munslow, Craven Arms

  • Mortimers at 17 Corve Street, Ludlow

  • The Cottage Cafe at 2 Attorneys Walk, Bull Ring, Ludlow

  • The Fat Olive Tapas Co. at 44 - 45 High Street, Bridgnorth

  • The Board Room Bridgnorth at 9 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • Hencote at Ghenos (Hencote) Ltd, Cross Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Starbucks Coffee at Starbucks Coffee Co (Uk) Ltd, 25 - 26 The Square, Shrewsbury

  • Shrewsbury Beaconsfield Club And Churchills Cafe at Shrewsbury Beaconsfield Club, Beaconsfield Club, Meadow Place, Shrewsbury

  • Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine at Dorrington Old Hall, Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

  • Iceland Cafe @The Range at The Range, Units 1 And 2 Sundorne Retail Park, Arlington Way, Shrewsbury

  • Mighty Ms at Long Gardens Filling Station, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

  • Shropshire Paint Ball @ Netley Hall at Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury

  • Palmers at Shrewsbury Baptist Church, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury

  • Pequeno Burro at 8 Shoplatch, Shrewsbury

  • Pret A Manger at 2 Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Haughmond Hill Cafe at Haughmond Hill, Shrewsbury

  • La Mer Rouge at 77 - 77a Mardol, Shrewsbury, Shropshire;

  • St Nicholas at 24 Castle Street, Shrewsbury

  • Calm Cafe @Louise House at Louise House Cafe, Louise House, Roman Road, Shrewsbury

  • Pizza Hut Restaurant at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury

  • Carriage House Kiosk At Attingham Park at National Trust, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury

  • Mansion Tearoom @ Attingham Park at National Trust, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury

  • White Horse Inn at White Horse, Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury

  • The Apple Tree at Apple Tree Cafe Bar And Shop, Onibury, Craven Arms

  • Crowmere Fryer at 148 Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury

  • Monkmoor Fish Bar at 53 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

  • Whitecroft Chippy at Unit 2, Whitecroft Road, Shrewsbury

  • Frydays Fish Bar at Frydays, 34 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

  • Spiceland at 16 Market Street, Wellington, Telford

  • Church Wickets at The Church Wickets Church Road, Dawley, Telford

  • Dragon Ball at 113b Watling Street, Wellington, Telford

  • Peking City at 113a Watling Street, Wellington, Telford

  • Kebab Ye at 6 High Street, Dawley, Telford

  • Alberts Shed, at Unit 1 Park Avenue, Telford Town Centre, Telford

News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
North Shropshire
Telford
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News