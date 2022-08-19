Latest Shropshire hygiene ratings with one food business scoring the second-worst rating

Food Standards Agency Hygiene

The latest set of ratings for food businesses in the region show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating, but also that one business was given the second-worst possible rating of one out of five.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Atlantis Fish Bar, 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford, was given the second-worst rating of one out of five in an assessment on July 13, meaning 'major improvement is necessary.'

The hygiene report on the Food Standards Agency website states that the takeaway was rated as the following in each category:

Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary

Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary

The three ratings above resulted in the business being rated one out of five, and told that major improvement is necessary.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Below are the full list of latest ratings:

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

Atlantis Fish Bar, at 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford

One business was rated two out of five:

Dog And Davenport Arms, at Main Street, Worfield, Bridgnorth

Three establishments were rated three out of five:

The Loopy Shrew at 15 Bellstone, Shrewsbury

Hong Kong City at Unit 4 Stirchley District Centre Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford

Four Alls, at Woodseaves, Market Drayton

One food business was rated four out of five:

Efes Kebab And Burger House at 8 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

40 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five: