Latest Shropshire hygiene ratings with one food business scoring the second-worst rating

The latest set of ratings for food businesses in the region show that a number of establishments scored the highest rating, but also that one business was given the second-worst possible rating of one out of five.
Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
Atlantis Fish Bar, 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford, was given the second-worst rating of one out of five in an assessment on July 13, meaning 'major improvement is necessary.'
The hygiene report on the Food Standards Agency website states that the takeaway was rated as the following in each category:
Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary
Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary
The three ratings above resulted in the business being rated one out of five, and told that major improvement is necessary.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Below are the full list of latest ratings:
The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:
Atlantis Fish Bar, at 15 The Parade, Donnington, Telford
One business was rated two out of five:
Dog And Davenport Arms, at Main Street, Worfield, Bridgnorth
Three establishments were rated three out of five:
The Loopy Shrew at 15 Bellstone, Shrewsbury
Hong Kong City at Unit 4 Stirchley District Centre Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford
Four Alls, at Woodseaves, Market Drayton
One food business was rated four out of five:
Efes Kebab And Burger House at 8 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
40 food businesses were given the best rating of five out of five:
Star Fish Bar at Unit 3, 198 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury
Old Eagles at The Old Eagles, Watergate Street, Whitchurch
Cross Foxes at The Cross, Gobowen, Oswestry
The Hopton Crown at Hopton Wafers, Kidderminster
The Boars Head at 18 Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury
The Charlton Arms at Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludford, Ludlow
Crown Country Inn at Crown Inn, Munslow, Craven Arms
Mortimers at 17 Corve Street, Ludlow
The Cottage Cafe at 2 Attorneys Walk, Bull Ring, Ludlow
The Fat Olive Tapas Co. at 44 - 45 High Street, Bridgnorth
The Board Room Bridgnorth at 9 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth
Hencote at Ghenos (Hencote) Ltd, Cross Hill, Shrewsbury
Starbucks Coffee at Starbucks Coffee Co (Uk) Ltd, 25 - 26 The Square, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Beaconsfield Club And Churchills Cafe at Shrewsbury Beaconsfield Club, Beaconsfield Club, Meadow Place, Shrewsbury
Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine at Dorrington Old Hall, Main Road, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Iceland Cafe @The Range at The Range, Units 1 And 2 Sundorne Retail Park, Arlington Way, Shrewsbury
Mighty Ms at Long Gardens Filling Station, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Shropshire Paint Ball @ Netley Hall at Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury
Palmers at Shrewsbury Baptist Church, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury
Pequeno Burro at 8 Shoplatch, Shrewsbury
Pret A Manger at 2 Pride Hill, Shrewsbury
Haughmond Hill Cafe at Haughmond Hill, Shrewsbury
La Mer Rouge at 77 - 77a Mardol, Shrewsbury, Shropshire;
St Nicholas at 24 Castle Street, Shrewsbury
Calm Cafe @Louise House at Louise House Cafe, Louise House, Roman Road, Shrewsbury
Pizza Hut Restaurant at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury
Carriage House Kiosk At Attingham Park at National Trust, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury
Mansion Tearoom @ Attingham Park at National Trust, Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury
White Horse Inn at White Horse, Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury
The Apple Tree at Apple Tree Cafe Bar And Shop, Onibury, Craven Arms
Crowmere Fryer at 148 Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury
Monkmoor Fish Bar at 53 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury
Whitecroft Chippy at Unit 2, Whitecroft Road, Shrewsbury
Frydays Fish Bar at Frydays, 34 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Spiceland at 16 Market Street, Wellington, Telford
Church Wickets at The Church Wickets Church Road, Dawley, Telford
Dragon Ball at 113b Watling Street, Wellington, Telford
Peking City at 113a Watling Street, Wellington, Telford
Kebab Ye at 6 High Street, Dawley, Telford
Alberts Shed, at Unit 1 Park Avenue, Telford Town Centre, Telford