M6 slip road closed due to collision involving vehicle with ruptured fuel tank

M6 Junction 10 Northbound slip road closed due to RTC. Photo: Willenhall Fire Station

One man, the driver of one of the cars has been taken to Walsall Manor Hospital after being treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious.

There are currently over 40 minutes delays and over six miles of queues tailing back to Junction 7, as lanes one and two of the four lanes are closed between Junction 9 and Junction 10.

The tailbacks are also affecting the M5 link to the M6, due to the lane closures.

M6 Junction 10 remains closed as fire crews work on making the road safe

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing ambulance officer came across a collision involving two cars and a lorry on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 9 and 10 at 12.16pm. An ambulance and a paramedic officer were responded to the scene. Crews treated one man, the driver of one of the cars involved, for injuries not believed to be serious before he was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further checks."

West Midlands Fire Service are currently attending the scene, and Willenhall Fire Station said on Twitter: "Junction 10 northbound slip road closed due to Traffic incident please take care driving past crews working in roadway."

National Highways West Midlands have said that recovery are currently at the scene, and are advising drivers to plan ahead.