National Eisteddfod full of attractions in Ceredigion

A circus act performs at the National Eisteddfod.

Two years later than originally planned, the varied programme includes over 1,000 events to appeal to the widest audience possible.

The eisteddfod is a celebration of Welsh culture, a mix of talent competitions and evening concerts, gigs, plays and exhibitions; and in the main pavilion there are colourful and unique ceremonies.

There are hundreds of stalls and exhibitions, live performances on the Open Air Stage, traditional, contemporary and children’s literary events, street theatre, spectacular Gorsedd ceremonies, competitions, lectures and discussions and activities and competitions for Welsh learners.

The evening programme has included Lloergan, a brand new show with the script and story by Fflur Dafydd and songs by Griff Lynch (Yr Ods) and Lewys Wyn (Yr Eira), the traditional Eisteddfod Cymanfa Ganu, an evening of congregational singing, and singer Dafydd Iwan accompanied by hundreds in the audience sang a spine-tingling version of Yma O Hyd.

The 2022 National Eisteddfod Architecture Scholarship was won by a young architect from Powys who works in the Midlands.

Sonia Cunningham from Machynlleth will receive a prize of £1,500 for her work in two specific projects – the Bee Monastry and a school at Llanidloes.

The scholarship was established to promote architecture and design in Wales.

The judges said Sonia presented a detailed and thorough portfolio with attractive presentation and drawing skills.

Sonia graduated with first class honours from the University of Nottingham in 2019. During her studies she received a number of scholarships including the opportunity to study abroad at the University of New South Wales, Australia, as part of a student exchange program.

She is currently completing her part-time Master's degree in Sustainable Architecture at the Centre for Alternative Technology in Machynlleth

Meanwhile, Esyllt Maelor was the winner of the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod Crown. The poet from Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd came out top in a competition which attracted 24 entries

The Crown was presented by Derwen Stud and International Welsh Cob Centre, and was designed by artist, Richard Molineux.

It’s presented for a collection of poems on the subject of Gwres (Heat).

Originally from Harlech, Esyllt Maelor was raised and educated in Abersoch, Llŷn before going on to Bangor University where she graduated in Welsh.

She had a career in education, and was the first woman to win the Urdd Eisteddfod chair back in 1977 in Barry.

Between raising children and working, she also published books for children and learners.

The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod Crown is a celebration of the culture of the area and of Wales in a series of twelve stained glass facades around the head.

On Friday, August 5 Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford will be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru on behalf of all Wales key workers and volunteers for their work during Covid at the National Eisteddfod