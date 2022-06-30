Notification Settings

A £35,000 Lamborghini book and a replica Napoleonic cannon – unusual items on ebay in Shropshire

By Daniel MorrisPublished:

A rare Lamborghini book priced at £35,000, a Harry Potter lamp post, and a replica Napoleonic cannon – just some of the intriguing collectables Shropshire residents are currently selling on ebay.

The replica Napoleonic field cannon. Photo: ebay / rch1815
People of the county are currently making the most of the online market place as a means to part with their wares, and these items are among some of the most unusual and desirable.

You'll need to pay the price if you want to get hold of them though – The Lamborghini Miura Book, Jota edition (one of only 75 printed), is up for the whopping 'buy it now' price of £35,000.

The Lamborghini Miura book, Jota edition. Photo: ebay / henrygregory90

The Harry Potter cinema prop lamp post standee – used to promote the third film in the franchise – is up at £2,500, while the replica Napoleonic cannon – a garden talking point for any history enthusiast – is priced at £1,200.

A collection of 60 die-cast Star Wars figures is available to buy for £1,214.99.

While these items may be priced highly, Shropshire sellers are looking to part with a broad variety of collectable pieces. Here are some of our favourite picks:

Lamborghini Miura book, Jota edition

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Lamborghini-Miura-Book-Jota-Edition-Simon-Kidston-27-Just-75-Printed-/175226123220?sid=p2491377

Rowe Ami Prelude Jukebox

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/rowe-ami-prelude-jukebox-/203967176691?sid=p2491377

Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban Cinema Promo Prop Lamp Post Standee

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Harry-Potter-Prisoner-Azkaban-CINEMA-PROMO-PROP-LAMP-POST-LENTICULAR-STANDEE-/255590190734?sid=p2491377

Disney Store Star Wars Elite Die Cast Figure Collection 60 Figures

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/DISNEY-STORE-STAR-WARS-ELITE-DIE-CAST-FIGURE-COLLECTION-60-FIGURES-/403343635604?sid=p2491377

Raleigh Burner 1985 Custom Made

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Raleigh-Burner-1985-Custom-Made-/155054288231?sid=p2491377

Heinz Spaghetti Junction Can

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/heinz-spaghetti-junction-can-/334451754444?sid=p2491377

Replica Napoleonic Field Cannon

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Replacer-Napoleonic-field-cannon-/265745193888?sid=p2491377

Antique Gramophone

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Antique-gramophone-/295065840377?sid=p2491377

Large Brass Or Bronze Ships Bell Yamaoki Maru Tokyo Japan

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Large-Brass-Bronze-Ships-Bell-Yamaoki-Maru-Tokyo-Japan-/144612169771?sid=p2491377

Pocahontas 17 inch Limited Edition Doll

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Pocahontas-17-inch-Limited-Edition-Doll-Disney-Store-2018-/353963099072?sid=p2491377

By Daniel Morris

