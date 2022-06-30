The replica Napoleonic field cannon. Photo: ebay / rch1815

People of the county are currently making the most of the online market place as a means to part with their wares, and these items are among some of the most unusual and desirable.

You'll need to pay the price if you want to get hold of them though – The Lamborghini Miura Book, Jota edition (one of only 75 printed), is up for the whopping 'buy it now' price of £35,000.

The Lamborghini Miura book, Jota edition. Photo: ebay / henrygregory90

The Harry Potter cinema prop lamp post standee – used to promote the third film in the franchise – is up at £2,500, while the replica Napoleonic cannon – a garden talking point for any history enthusiast – is priced at £1,200.

A collection of 60 die-cast Star Wars figures is available to buy for £1,214.99.

While these items may be priced highly, Shropshire sellers are looking to part with a broad variety of collectable pieces. Here are some of our favourite picks:

Lamborghini Miura book, Jota edition

Rowe Ami Prelude Jukebox

Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban Cinema Promo Prop Lamp Post Standee

Disney Store Star Wars Elite Die Cast Figure Collection 60 Figures

Raleigh Burner 1985 Custom Made

Heinz Spaghetti Junction Can

Replica Napoleonic Field Cannon

Antique Gramophone

Large Brass Or Bronze Ships Bell Yamaoki Maru Tokyo Japan