People of the county are currently making the most of the online market place as a means to part with their wares, and these items are among some of the most unusual and desirable.
You'll need to pay the price if you want to get hold of them though – The Lamborghini Miura Book, Jota edition (one of only 75 printed), is up for the whopping 'buy it now' price of £35,000.
The Harry Potter cinema prop lamp post standee – used to promote the third film in the franchise – is up at £2,500, while the replica Napoleonic cannon – a garden talking point for any history enthusiast – is priced at £1,200.
A collection of 60 die-cast Star Wars figures is available to buy for £1,214.99.
While these items may be priced highly, Shropshire sellers are looking to part with a broad variety of collectable pieces. Here are some of our favourite picks:
Lamborghini Miura book, Jota edition
Rowe Ami Prelude Jukebox
Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban Cinema Promo Prop Lamp Post Standee
Disney Store Star Wars Elite Die Cast Figure Collection 60 Figures
Raleigh Burner 1985 Custom Made
Heinz Spaghetti Junction Can
Replica Napoleonic Field Cannon
Antique Gramophone
Large Brass Or Bronze Ships Bell Yamaoki Maru Tokyo Japan
