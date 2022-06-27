Woman found dead and man seriously injured in Birmingham gas explosion

The aftermath of the explosion. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The house in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area was destroyed and three others were badly damaged after the explosion at about 8.30pm on Sunday. West Midlands Fire Service said it is believed it was a gas explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and one woman was found dead at the scene, the fire service said. A statement said: "We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night's explosion in Kingstanding. Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected."

A man was helped from the house with very serious injuries. He was assessed and treated before being rushed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Ambulance service staff said his condition was "life-threatening". Four other men received minor injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

“Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.”

Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Huge flames were seen coming out of the remains of the house after the explosion as parts of the home fell into the fire and police urged residents watching on to get back.

The road has been cordoned off by the authorities as investigations continue. Firefighters have used drones to monitor any remaining fire hotspots.

A large number of officers remain in the area this evening. They are working closely with @officalwmas @WestMidsFire & @BhamCityCouncil. All will remain there for as long as needed. Our officers were the first on the scene. They were real heroes. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) June 26, 2022