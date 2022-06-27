First responder retires after 15 years of service helping town

Martin Watson

Martin Watson has decided to take more of a back seat role after his official retirement, but will still be active in Eccleshall.

Eccleshall Parish Council celebrated his work and congratulated him on his retirement.

Martin has taken on both a medical and administrative role in Eccleshall.

Councillor Peter Jones, chairman of Eccleshall Parish Council said: "Eccleshall is indeed fortunate to have had the support of a first responder group since not all areas are lucky enough.

"During Martin's time leading the responders they were presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by the Lord Lieutenant Ian Dudsen - and Martin was awarded the freedom of the parish.

"Martin continues to serve the community by continuing to look after the public access defibrillators located in the parish, including fundraising, awareness and training sessions. So, Martin won’t be far away."

The Freedom of the Parish award is deemed to be the highest honour that any parish council can bestow.

It is given to recognised exceptional service and valued contributions to the community of the parish.