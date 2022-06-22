BBC commentators excited ahead of Commonwealth Games

Denise Lewis talks about how she nearly got talked into trying Rhythmic Gymnastics

A launch event at Birmingham Symphony Hall brought presenters and invited guests together to see videos about the region and the Commonwealth, speeches from BBC Director General Tim Davie and director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater, plus and a panel hosted by Gabby Logan which featured swimmer Ellie Simmonds, heptathlete Denise Lewis, netballer Ama Agbeze and cricketer Isha Guha.

The BBC will broadcast more than 200 hours of live sport coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with even more coverage available on up to 11 streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, plus additional live coverage on the Red Button.

Presenters and BBC leaders gather to enjoy the launch event

All of the latest action will be available 24/7 on the BBC as athletes take part over the 11 days of the competition.

Barbara Slater said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are one of the stand-out events taking place in an incredible summer of sport.