3,000 kids set to roar on England at behind-closed doors Molineux match

England are heading to Molineux

Between 2,000 and 3,000 youngsters will be in attendance due to UEFA rules which permit the FA to give out tickets to children aged 14 and under. One adult is allowed to attend for every 10 children, with tickets given to schools and FA-affiliated clubs.

England were ordered to play the match, the first of two in four days at Molineux, behind closed doors following the violent scenes which marred last summer’s European Championship final at Wembley.