Hundreds of teddy bears going through the wash cycle for Ukraine

Howard's Dry Cleaners in Shrewsbury are helping to help clean teddy bears which are then to be sent to Ukraine In Picture L>R: Kim Sergeant, Jenny Varley and Mandy Lloyd-Butler.

Sue Kynaston built up a collection of many hundreds of bears of all shapes and sizes at her home in Leebotwood before she sadly died in 2019.

Former BBC Radio Shropshire journalist Tim Cook knew the Kynastons through his 23 years on the airwaves and was asked by Sue's husband Ray, who recently retired from his farm shop business, to help find a way of getting the cuddly toys in to new homes.

Tim, who is now happily retired and runs a monthly poetry reading breakfast club in Much Wenlock, was only too pleased to help.

"I did a bit of Googling and found the Teddy Trust, a charity based in Leominster, who send teddy bears to children in difficult circumstances all over the world, including Ukraine," he said.

"They can't have any that are too big or have noise makers or music boxes in them because the children can be in such dangerous circumstances that any noise could give their position away. It's a sobering thought."

But the teddies were in such a state after years being stores in Ray's loft, covered in cobwebs and the dust of years, that they were in dire need of a sort out and a good clean.

Tim walked in to nearby business Howard's Dry Cleaners, in Monkmoor Road, and asked if they wouldn't mind doing the honours in one of their washing machines. As well as being a dry cleaners, the long established family business also doubles up as a launderette.

Jenny Varley, the business manager, was only too delighted to help.

"It is such a nice story and for such a good cause too," said Jenny. "Once I heard more of the details I realised how heartwarming it is."

The business has been working away at cleaning the bears over the last three weeks one load at a time when its washing machines aren't being used by paying customers.

"We can get 30 to 50 bears in one load and we have done about six bags of them so far," she added.

Tim said: "The business has been absolutely brilliant. When as many we can send have been cleaned we will take them to the trust."

But at the end of the cleaning process for the trust, Tim said their are likely to be hundreds of bears left over, including the bigger ones from Sue's 1,000-odd bear collection. Some 360 bears are destined for the Teddy Trust.

Tim said that because the Trust has a size limit on the bears it can make use of, he also has a number of larger bears looking for a Shropshire charity to put them to good use. Anyone wh can help should email cookth4@gmail.com

The Teddy Trust sends teddy bears to children who are suffering the traumas of war, starvation or abuse. Through its work a child in the UK can learn about the suffering of children around the world, and learn how they can help with the simple donation of a much-loved teddy bear.

In mid-April, the trust made its first delivery of teddy bears to children in Ukraine!

They are working with Fluid Mind, a company that trains people in pre hospital trauma care in hostile environments. By working together, the trust can provide much needed emotional care through the teddy bears.

Among the trust's supporters is a Wicked Van Hire in Ludlow. They donated a large van to help a trust supporter from Mid Lothian to bring teddies down from Scotland.