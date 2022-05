A Birmingham Brummies speedway fan watches as the hearse passes

The multi-sports broadcaster passed away in hospital last month at the age of 52, following a sudden illness.

Hundreds attends the celebration of his life in Wombourne before a private service for his family and close friends in the afternoon.

Nigel Pearson died last month aged 52

Pearson was a hugely popular and hugely respected writer and commentator in darts and football – but it was in his beloved speedway he was known as the voice of the sport.

The funeral of sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson at St Benedict's Church, Wombourne..

Nigel's widow Kerrie

Mourners applaud as the cortege passes

Suzi Perry attended the funeral

The funeral of sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson at St Benedict's Church, Wombourne..Flowers spell out 'Ar Kid'..

The funeral of sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson at St Benedict's Church, Wombourne..Former Wolves keeper Matt Murray

The funeral of sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson at St Benedict's Church, Wombourne..Flowers in the shape of a football in Albion colours

Presenter Dicky Dodd

Former British speedway champion Chris Louis

The funeral of sports broadcaster Nigel Pearson at St Benedict's Church, Wombourne